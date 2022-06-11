Your Photos
CAUGHT ON CAM: Officers get into shootout with suspect at intersection in Ohio

Bystander caught a video of police officers getting into a shootout with a suspect in Liberty Township (PAUL GRANT).
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 1:16 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(CNN) - A bystander caught video of a shootout between a suspect and police officers in Ohio on Friday.

It happened about five miles north of Youngstown in Liberty Township.

Police were responding to reports that a man got out of his vehicle and shot another man in the face.

Officers stopped the suspect’s vehicle and that’s when he allegedly got out and began shooting.

Police say the suspect hit one of their patrol cars before officers returned fire and hit the suspect.

The man, whose identity has not been released due to a pending investigation, was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The victim who was shot in the face was flown to a hospital in the Cleveland area with life threatening injuries.

