St. Peter, Mankato West, Fairmont bring home Class AA state track & field titles

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. (KEYC) - The final day of the Class AA Minnesota State High School League Track and Field Championships went live from St. Michael-Albertville High School on Saturday. The St. Peter boys’ team headlined the day, finishing atop the leaderboard with 44 points.

“It’s emotional as a coach. It’s going to do so much for our program. We’ve had so many kids buy into our strength and speed program over the summer and it shows on the track,” 20-year St. Peter head track and field coach Keith Hanson said.

“Something about the trophy with the Minnesota logo on it, it’s just, I don’t know, it’s unexplainable and you step up there and look around, take a breath in, just no words to describe it,” Saints senior runner Brogan Hanson added.

Coming in, St. Peter didn’t anticipate returning home state champions. But, that quickly changed when sophomore Corbin Herron put together a personal best and first-place finish in the 110m hurdles.

“Coming into the race, I was hoping for at least top three, but I had an amazing start and managed to win. It was complete shock,” said Herron.

Herron’s performance sparked a chain reaction that led to the 4x200m relay team of Vince Guappone, Kole Guth, Derek Guth, and Brogan Hanson earning a runner-up finish and some separation on the leader board, eventually claiming a program-first team championship.

Mankato West posted a school best 1:28.74 with the 4x200m relay team of Jalen Smith, Jack Raverty, Blake Kirby, and Peyton Goettlicher to win the event.

Switching to the field events, the Fairmont Cardinals saw a top-finish in discus throw as senior Sawyer Tordsen threw a personal best 156-09 in just his second throw of the day. Total dominance.

Congratulations to all of our area athletes who earned state medals.

