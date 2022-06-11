Your Photos
Temperatures & dew points continue to climb

Scattered Thunderstorms Also In The Forecast
Feeling a little more like summer as temps climb into the 80s and 90s over the next several...
Feeling a little more like summer as temps climb into the 80s and 90s over the next several days. Oh yeah and it will be humid with dew points in the 60s to lower 70s.
By Joshua Eckl
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hot and humid conditions will be in place over the next several days as highs will climb into the 80s and 90s with dew points in the 60s to lower 70s. Of course with the rise in temperatures and more moisture being available scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around. Isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop tonight across parts of southern Minnesota between 5 and 8 PM. Storms may produce small hail and gusty winds but severe storms will be marginal for this evening. During the overnight hours, it will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 60s, and scattered showers are expected for far southwestern Minnesota early Sunday morning.

By Sunday afternoon, clouds will decrease with highs in the 80s dew points still on the humid side in the low to mid-60s. Sunday night, showers and thunderstorms will move across the Dakotas into western Minnesota by Monday morning. An isolated strong storm may be possible Monday morning with more storms developing across the state Monday afternoon/evening. Monday, highs climb into the upper 80s with a few spots nearing 90. The hottest day ahead looks to be Tuesday as temps climb into the low to mid-90s.

