Heat indices are on the climb

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It will be another warm and humid one today as highs climb into the 80s, dew points ranging in the low to upper 60s. Cloud cover through the day will continue to decrease as winds are out of the south around 5-10 mph. Tonight, clouds return with a chance for thunderstorms developing late into early Monday morning. A few strong to severe storms are possible across western Minnesota early Monday morning with large hail and strong winds being the main threat. Lows tonight will remain in the low 70s.

Monday, after morning storms the atmosphere begins to heat up as highs climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s, dew points ranging in the upper 60s to lower 70s will drive heat index values into the upper 90s to near triple digits for western and southwestern Minnesota. Monday night, lows will remain well above average dropping into the 70s.

Tuesday, is looking to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low to mid 90s, dew points again in the upper 60s to lower 70s will drive heat index values back into the upper 90s to near triple digits. Tuesday night, a chance for thunderstorms returns with lows cooling off into the 60s.

With this being the first real heat of the season remember to stay hydrate and take brakes from prolonged time outside.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.