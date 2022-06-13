$27,000 Jackpot win in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A lucky player who purchased their ticket for the June 10 drawing in Mankato is the winner of $27,000.

Hilltop Hy-Vee, located on Adams St., in Mankato, sold the winning ticket, earning the business a $270 bonus.

The winning North 5 numbers drawn on Friday are 3-16-21-25-29.

Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released.

