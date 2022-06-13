Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Austin Ewing takes 4 gold medals home to Springfield

KEYC News Now at 10 Recording
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) -After a long week in Orlando, Florida, the 2022 Special Olympics USA games has wrapped up, and Austin Ewing is returning home.

The Springfield resident took four gold medals in powerlifting events.

That’s nearly half of the available gold medals in the category.

Ewing was welcomed home with a parade and police escort, showing the community’s pride in their neighbor’s achievements..

“It feels awesome, really super excited, and I did not know this was happening,” Ewing said.

Ewing took home four gold medals in bench, squat, deadlift, and total weight.

He began his journey in Special Olympics five years ago, and now with a collection of golds to call his own, his sights are set on making history.

“I want to be the first person in Special Olympics to deadlift a thousand pounds. I’m not there yet, but some day. And I want to be, I want to be the best powerlifter in Special Olympics history. And then maybe someday win an ESPY,” Ewing explained.

The warm welcome home put the cherry on top of a successful trip, but Ewing says that he doesn’t plan on taking any breaks.

“I’m going to back to training, make my family proud and stuff, because my mom is my hero. She is the reason why I go to the gym, she wants me to push myself,” said Ewing.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money

Latest News

A crowd of people shop at stalls at the Riverfront Art Fair in Mankato, Minn.
Riverfront Art Fair returns
95-year-old woman continues to play music on a new church organ
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Mankato is selling off its rectory, school and parking...
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church offers historical tours
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church offers historical tours