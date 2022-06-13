Austin Ewing takes 4 gold medals home to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) -After a long week in Orlando, Florida, the 2022 Special Olympics USA games has wrapped up, and Austin Ewing is returning home.

The Springfield resident took four gold medals in powerlifting events.

That’s nearly half of the available gold medals in the category.

Ewing was welcomed home with a parade and police escort, showing the community’s pride in their neighbor’s achievements..

“It feels awesome, really super excited, and I did not know this was happening,” Ewing said.

Ewing took home four gold medals in bench, squat, deadlift, and total weight.

He began his journey in Special Olympics five years ago, and now with a collection of golds to call his own, his sights are set on making history.

“I want to be the first person in Special Olympics to deadlift a thousand pounds. I’m not there yet, but some day. And I want to be, I want to be the best powerlifter in Special Olympics history. And then maybe someday win an ESPY,” Ewing explained.

The warm welcome home put the cherry on top of a successful trip, but Ewing says that he doesn’t plan on taking any breaks.

“I’m going to back to training, make my family proud and stuff, because my mom is my hero. She is the reason why I go to the gym, she wants me to push myself,” said Ewing.

