City of North Mankato holds meet and greet for City Administrator finalists

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato is holding a public meet and greet to introduce the three finalists for the vacant city administrator position.

The meet and greet will take place today from noon to 1:15pm at Station 2 of the North Mankato Fire Department.

The finalists are Jennifer Bromeland, Kevin McCann, and Jason “Jay” Tobin.

This morning, The candidates were interviewed by the city council, stakeholders, and department heads.

