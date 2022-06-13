Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

City of North Mankato holds meet and greet for City Administrator finalists

FILE - The meet and greet will take place today from noon to 1:15pm at Station 2 of the North...
FILE - The meet and greet will take place today from noon to 1:15pm at Station 2 of the North Mankato Fire Department. The finalists are Jennifer Bromeland, Kevin McCann, and Jason “Jay” Tobin.(KEYC News Now)
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato is holding a public meet and greet to introduce the three finalists for the vacant city administrator position.

The meet and greet will take place today from noon to 1:15pm at Station 2 of the North Mankato Fire Department.

The finalists are Jennifer Bromeland, Kevin McCann, and Jason “Jay” Tobin.

This morning, The candidates were interviewed by the city council, stakeholders, and department heads.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
Power outage
City of Janesville running on generators after ‘catastrophic events’

Latest News

Three motorcycles ride across a bridge in Mankato, Minn.
Mankato Mission 22 returns from memorial ride
KEYC News Now at 10 VOD - VOD - Mission 22
KEYC News Now at 10 VOD - VOD - Mission 22
Credit: Lt. Anthony Junco, US Navy
USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul rescues boater on St. Lawrence River
Summertime heat returns with highs in the 80s, 90s, and heat indices up to 100 possible
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 6-13-22 - clipped version