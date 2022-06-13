FarmFest Woman Farmer of the Year nominees announced

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The five finalists for the Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year Award have been selected.

The finalists are:

Dawn Breitkreutz (Redwood Falls)

Nancy Hinricher (Pipestone)

Karen Kasper (Owatonna)

Emily Ponwith (Cleveland)

Kristin Reiman-Duden (Princeton)

The five women will be recognized at the awards ceremony as part of the Women in Ag Event on Aug. 4.

“Year over year, we enjoy reading the nominees’ stories and are amazed by their dedication to the ag industry and on their farms,” said Niki Jones, event marketing director at IDEAg. “These five women are experienced, dedicated farmers and leaders and we are honored to name them as the top five finalists for this award.”

Attendees can purchase tickets and learn more about the finalists at Farmfest.com.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.