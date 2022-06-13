Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

FDA approves first set of treatment for alopecia

The FDA approved a treatment for Alopecia (Eli Lilly and Company).
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration approved its first treatment for alopecia.

Officials say “Olumiant” blocks an enzyme that leads to inflammation caused by severe alopecia areata.

This inflammation can trigger the body to attack its own hair follicles causing the hair to fall out in clumps, which leads to patchy baldness.

The FDA says about 300,000 people in the U.S. suffer from the autoimmune disorder.

Eli Lilly conducted two trials to receive federal approval.

In both trials, people who received the treatment maintained more of their hair.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
Power outage
City of Janesville running on generators after ‘catastrophic events’

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - In a statement Monday, Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek says investigations into...
Air Force: Crew not at fault for Afghan deaths in evacuation
FILE - Britney Spears and Sam Asghari arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time...
Britney Spears’ ex charged with stalking her at her wedding
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6,...
Jan. 6 witness: Trump ‘detached from reality’ over election
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
People relax in the sand and make a sandcastle at Loyola Beach in the Rogers Park neighborhood...
Excessive heat rolls east, bakes much of central, eastern US