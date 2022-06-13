Heat advisory in effect as summertime heat returns

Summertime heat with highs in the 80s and 90s return as heat indices could reach up to 100 degrees this afternoon and tomorrow afternoon.

A ridge of high pressure is building up across the central United States. This particular feature leads to higher than normal temperatures and more humid conditions in the areas under the feature. This does include southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

This feature will be prominent in the area through this week into next week, leading to highs hovering in the 80s and 90s with heat index values up to 100 degrees possible.

Today will start off warm with temperatures in the 60s and 70s with scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area. These showers and thunderstorms will only add more moisture into the air by this afternoon, which means more humidity in the area. Skies will gradually clear up, becoming partly cloudy by this afternoon with sunshine mixed in. The sunshine will cause humid conditions due to the moisture in the area along with hot conditions as temperatures rise to a high around 90 by this afternoon. Heat index values this afternoon may range from the mid to upper 90s and around 100 degrees.

Due to the high heat projected in the area with the humidity mixed in, a heat advisory will go into effect at 2 pm this afternoon and will remain in effect until 8 pm Tuesday night.

Tomorrow will be hot, humid, and windy with mostly sunny skies. Thankfully winds are looking to reach up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible, which will help us feel a tad cooler. Highs are projected to hover in the mid-90s by the afternoon hours with heat index values up to 100 degrees possible. The heat advisory will remain in effect until 8 pm Tuesday night. Tuesday night will gradually become mostly cloudy as showers and thunderstorms are projected to return to the area after 12 am Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will start off cloudy with showers and thunderstorms still in the area. Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered with a slim chance for a few strong to severe storms possible due to the heat and humidity in the area. The active weather should clear out through the late morning and early afternoon hours leaving behind gradual clearing through the rest of Wednesday. We may see clearing early enough to see sunshine in the area by the late afternoon and early evening hours. If we see any strong to severe storms throughout the morning hours on Wednesday, the main modes of severe weather would include large hail and damaging winds possible. The threat of tornadoes will be minimal.

After Wednesday’s showers and thunderstorms clear out of the area, gradual clearing will take place. Sunshine will return in full swing by Thursday, sticking around for several consecutive days as highs continue to remain in the 80s and 90s. Conditions will not be just hot but humid as well. It’s will be highly beneficial to stay hydrated as well as to take breaks from both the heat and the sun when possible.

