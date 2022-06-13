Your Photos
Heat Advisory in effect through Tuesday

Heat index of 105° or higher possible Tuesday afternoon
By Shawn Cable
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dangerously hot, humid weather will plague much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa on Tuesday. A Heat Advisory is in effect from now through Tuesday for heat index values approaching 105 degrees or higher on Tuesday afternoon. A cold front will move across the region late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night, bringing scattered strong to severe thunderstorms late Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night into Wednesday, followed by cooler temperatures on Wednesday afternoon. Hot, dry weather will return later this week and last through the upcoming weekend.

The rest of this afternoon will be hot and humid with gradual clearing. Temperatures will range from the low to mid 90s, with the warmest temperatures along and south of I-90. Tonight will definitely be a night for the ol’ AC. It will be warm and muggy with low temps in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will be sunny, hot, humid and breezy. Highs will climb into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees, with heat index values pushing 105 degrees or better by early afternoon. A cold front will move across the region Tuesday afternoon, and that front could spark a few thunderstorms, especially along and east of I-35 and south of I-90 late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. A couple of those storms could be strong to severe. Storms are possible into Wednesday and, once again, some storms could be severe, especially east of I-35.

After the cold front passes, we will get a brief break from the heat. After thunderstorms exit on Wednesday morning, it will be partly cloudy and a lot less humid with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Heat will return later this week. Thursday and Friday will be sunny with highs in the mid 80s. High temperatures will return to the low to mid 90s by the weekend. The good news is that it will not be as humid and we are not expecting much in the way of thunderstorms. The weather team will be watching the weekend forecast closely and will have updates as we get closer.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

