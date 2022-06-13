Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Man in Clay County charged with sexual abuse of a child, sheriff says

Stacy Baas
Stacy Baas(Clay County Sheriff's Office)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - Northwest Iowa authorities say an arrest has been made in a sexual assault that allegedly happened back in 2016.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says 56-year-old Stacy Baas of Rossie was arrested Friday. Baas was charged with second-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child and indecent contact with a child. Baas was booked into the Clay County jail.

Authorities say the incident was reported in December 2021 by a 14-year-old. During an interview with authorities, the victim said she believed the sexual assault happened in 2016 when she was 9 years old.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
Power outage
City of Janesville running on generators after ‘catastrophic events’

Latest News

Eddie Cochran Street, Darian Leddy reports
Scarlets come into the tournament with a 23-1 record.
Mankato West baseball set for state match-up with St. Francis
Mankato West baseball set for state match-up with St. Francis
FILE - North Mankato Finance Director Kevin McCann tours the finance department at North...
City of North Mankato, McCann enter negotiations for open administrator job
City of North Mankato, McCann enter negotiations for open administrator job