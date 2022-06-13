Your Photos
Mankato area public schools open summer meal programs

(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Public Schools started their summer meal program on Monday, June 13.

All kids 18 and younger can eat for free at any of the available meal-program sites.

The program runs until August 19 at Bridges community school, Eagle Lake and Hoover elementary schools, and Prairie Winds middle school. Monroe Elementary will start their meal program on June 20 and end on August 5.

Many child programs, like YMCA summer camps, have taken advantage of the free meals.

“That is a huge reason, too. It doesn’t cost us anything, which is a huge perk, as well. We just the kids here and they get to enjoy a delicious meal that is provided by the district,” YMCA youth activities summer-camp director Dustin Slaughter said.

All sites will be closed on the Fourth of July.

Breakfast hours are from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Lunch hours are from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

