Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On June 2, Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill redefining cannabis laws in Minnesota, legalizing sales as long as they follow state regulations.

Mankato’s CBD Centers is excited about the new law to take effect because the law encourages the store’s message of growth and change.

“Everything that we’ve been able to build in the last three years definitely aligns with the state’s agenda, with the state’s beliefs and hopes, to be able to heal together,” general manager Rachel Lorenzo said.

Starting Aug. 1, the Minnesota bill legalizes all cannabinoid food, drinks, and topicals in CBD businesses, as long as it is sold at 5 mg per THC serving and 50 mg per package. The products must stay within the federal limit of 0.3% THC, as well.

“We’re gearing up for it, we have a manufacturing plant over in Waseca, but I believe that once it opens up that people will realize that there are options in Minnesota that gives them what they want,” CBD Centers co-owner Matthew Little said.

In addition to the sales’ legalization, the products must go through new testing, labeling, and package procedures.

“For us, it’s never been an issue and it’s how we’ve gained a following and why we’re still in business while other CBD stores have come and went, because they were just trying to sell. We’re really just based on education,” Little said.

CDB Centers owners say the law will help destigmatize the products and encourage other states to trust Minnesota-grown products.

“Being able to have CBD become a trend, if not the whole cannabis industry, is giving us the right exposure to be able to cross those bridges, mend them, keep on the fight. Fight the fight. But I hope we do get new clientele. We’re here to serve, we’re here to change, and help and cure, and more,” Lorenzo said.

