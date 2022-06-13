Mankato Mission 22 returns from memorial ride

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Mission 22′s War-at-Home Memorial Ride returned to Mankato Sunday.

The organization helps military veterans transition back to civilian life.

The annual ride pays tribute to those who died in combat--- and from mental illness.

A caravan took off from Mankato Thursday for a 665-mile journey to Broken Arrow, Oklahoma-- where a Mission 22 memorial was recently installed.

”The War at Home is, our service members, they fought, you know, the wars overseas, and now the wars are over, and it’s our turn as the civilian population to fight the war at home. And the war at home is the 22 service members that we lose to suicide every single day in the country,” said Loren Files of Mission 22.

Mission 22 will soon host a motorcycling event called “2 Wheels 2 Heal” on June 25.

