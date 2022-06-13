Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

MDH takes control of Pine Island nursing home

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - A nursing home in southeastern Minnesota is being taken over by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The state agency says Pine Haven Care Center in Pine Island had unpaid bills that could potentially threaten critical services for residents.

As a result, MDH took control of the nursing home on Saturday.

Officials say the takeover is meant to stabilize the facilities’ operations to support staff and patients.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
Power outage
City of Janesville running on generators after ‘catastrophic events’

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership
A lucky player who purchased their ticket for the June 10 drawing at the Hilltop Hy-Vee in...
$27,000 Jackpot win in Mankato
MDH takes control of Pine Island nursing home
A lucky player who purchased their ticket for the June 10 drawing at the Hilltop Hy-Vee in...
$27,000 Jackpot win in Mankato
The meet and greet will take place today from noon to 1:15pm at Station 2 of the North Mankato...
City of North Mankato holds meet and greet for City Administrator finalists