MDH takes control of Pine Island nursing home

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - A nursing home in southeastern Minnesota is being taken over by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The state agency says Pine Haven Care Center in Pine Island had unpaid bills that could potentially threaten critical services for residents.

As a result, MDH took control of the nursing home on Saturday.

Officials say the takeover is meant to stabilize the facilities’ operations to support staff and patients.

