Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Psychiatrists are highest paid Minnesota state employees

KPTV
psychiatrist(https://www.123rf.com/)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota’s highest-paid state government employees are psychiatrists.

State payroll data shows that two state-employed psychiatrists each earned more than $500,000 in 2021.

More than 59,000 people work for various state agencies, boards, Minnesota State colleges and universities and the court system.

Payroll data does not include University of Minnesota staff.

The median pay for the 19 psychiatrists listed as full-time state employees last year was about $345,000.

Fourteen of the 20 state workers who earned the most money in 2021 were psychiatrists.

A decade earlier, five of the 20 top-paid staff worked in mental and behavioral health centers.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
Power outage
City of Janesville running on generators after ‘catastrophic events’

Latest News

The five finalists for the Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year Award have been selected.
FarmFest Woman Farmer of the Year nominees announced
Scarlets come into the tournament with a 23-1 record.
West baseball set for state match-up with St. Francis
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership
A lucky player who purchased their ticket for the June 10 drawing at the Hilltop Hy-Vee in...
$27,000 Jackpot win in Mankato