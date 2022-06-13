USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul rescues boater on St. Lawrence River

ST. LAWRENCE, NY-- Officials say the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul recently helped rescue a stranded mariner on the St. Lawrence River.

Officials say on June 3, the Minneapolis-Saint Paul received notification that a motor vessel was taking on water near Cat Island Shoals in northern New York.

The Minneapolis-Saint Paul deployed one of their rigid-hull inflatable boats to rescue the stranded mariner, which transported him to a nearby Fire Rescue boat.

“I’m happy and thankful that we were prepared and ready to respond in the event of a worst-case scenario,” said the ship’s Primary Search and Rescue Swimmer and Sonar Technician 2nd Class Camron Bates.

“Our ship’s motto is ‘I will either find a way or make one,’” said Cmdr. Alfonza White, Commanding Officer of Minneapolis-Saint Paul. “I’m incredibly proud of the Sailors aboard Minneapolis-Saint Paul whose actions reflected that ideal today.

Last month the Freedom-variant Littoral Combat ship was commissioned in Duluth and was on its way to its homeport in Mayport, Florida.

