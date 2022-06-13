Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

West baseball set for state match-up with St. Francis

Scarlets come into the tournament with a 23-1 record.
Scarlets come into the tournament with a 23-1 record.(KEYC)
By Rob Clark
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Fresh off walking it off into the state tournament, the Mankato West baseball team is looking to add another championship to its resume.

”There’s no doubt that with this group, it’s not over until the last out,” said Scott Pick, West head coach.

Not once, but twice the Scarlets put on those rally caps to come back and win, including Louis Magers biggest homerun in a West uniform, the three run shot in the bottom of the seventh sending the group to state as the number one seed in Class AAA.

“This shows that we can win in any situation. Like on Saturday, we were down by seven, I don’t think any team is comfortable even if they are beating us. Pitching staff, hitting-wise, we’re on it. This is the moment we’ve worked for. We’re ready to go,” said Magers, West senior.

The state berth marks the end of heartbreak for West in Section tournaments.

“Huge win for this community to get back. I don’t think we’ve been there since 2003. We’ve had a few chances since 2003. It’s a great feeling to get that off the back and get there,” said Pick.

Now, the Scarlets are one of eight groups vying for the Class AAA title. West enters the tournament with a deep line-up after averaging nine runs per game during the regular season. Pair that with a number of quality arms on the pitching staff, and West looks the part of this year’s team to beat.

“I think our level of pitching is elite compared to other teams. I think our at-bats are awesome at this point in the season and our resiliency. We can pick each other up and deal with adversity very well,” said Zander Dittbenner, West senior.

First up for the Scarlets is unseeded St. Francis who enter the tourney with a 13-11 record.

All the action from Chaska starts at 10 in the morning Tuesday, we’ll take a look at the highlights on KEYC News Now.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
Power outage
City of Janesville running on generators after ‘catastrophic events’

Latest News

The five finalists for the Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year Award have been selected.
FarmFest Woman Farmer of the Year nominees announced
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership
A lucky player who purchased their ticket for the June 10 drawing at the Hilltop Hy-Vee in...
$27,000 Jackpot win in Mankato
MDH takes control of Pine Island nursing home