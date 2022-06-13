West baseball set for state match-up with St. Francis

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Fresh off walking it off into the state tournament, the Mankato West baseball team is looking to add another championship to its resume.

”There’s no doubt that with this group, it’s not over until the last out,” said Scott Pick, West head coach.

Not once, but twice the Scarlets put on those rally caps to come back and win, including Louis Magers biggest homerun in a West uniform, the three run shot in the bottom of the seventh sending the group to state as the number one seed in Class AAA.

“This shows that we can win in any situation. Like on Saturday, we were down by seven, I don’t think any team is comfortable even if they are beating us. Pitching staff, hitting-wise, we’re on it. This is the moment we’ve worked for. We’re ready to go,” said Magers, West senior.

The state berth marks the end of heartbreak for West in Section tournaments.

“Huge win for this community to get back. I don’t think we’ve been there since 2003. We’ve had a few chances since 2003. It’s a great feeling to get that off the back and get there,” said Pick.

Now, the Scarlets are one of eight groups vying for the Class AAA title. West enters the tournament with a deep line-up after averaging nine runs per game during the regular season. Pair that with a number of quality arms on the pitching staff, and West looks the part of this year’s team to beat.

“I think our level of pitching is elite compared to other teams. I think our at-bats are awesome at this point in the season and our resiliency. We can pick each other up and deal with adversity very well,” said Zander Dittbenner, West senior.

First up for the Scarlets is unseeded St. Francis who enter the tourney with a 13-11 record.

All the action from Chaska starts at 10 in the morning Tuesday, we’ll take a look at the highlights on KEYC News Now.

