4 pets killed in St. Clair house fire

ST. CLAIR, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a house fire at the 200 block of West Front Street in St. Clair Monday morning.

First responders arrived at the scene around 10: 30 a.m. and reported that smoke and flames were visible outside the residence.

There was no one inside the home.

The St. Clair Fire Department did locate two cats and two dogs that had died inside the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

