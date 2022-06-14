Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

An accident in Palo Alto county Sunday evening leads to one fatality

By Jessica Brown
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CYLINDER, Iowa (KTIV) - One person is dead and another injured after an accident in Palo Alto county Sunday evening.

The driver of a pickup was traveling westbound on Highway 18 east of Cylinder, Iowa approaching a slight right curve. The driver failed to follow the curve, crossed the center line, and struck an eastbound vehicle nearly head on.

The driver of that vehicle, 26-year-old Landon Schiek of Algona, Iowa, died as a result of his injuries. The driver of the pickup was flown to a hospital in Mason City.

The accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
Power outage
City of Janesville running on generators after ‘catastrophic events’

Latest News

This photo provided by the Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Fisher-Price's...
Fisher-Price, US regulators warn of infant deaths in rockers
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
The median pay for the 19 psychiatrists listed as full-time state employees last year was about...
State-employed psychiatrists median pay is $345,000
FILE — The City of Mankato is looking to improve its public transportation program and it wants...
City of Mankato to hold open houses for public transportation program
City of Mankato to hold open houses for public transportation program