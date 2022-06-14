Your Photos
Cedar Rapids church celebrates 75 years and tradition of helping refugees

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A church in Cedar Rapids has a long history of helping immigrants and refugees. That includes several who fled Afghanistan as the American military left and the Taliban took over.

Alena and her family came to Cedar Rapids 4 months ago after escaping Afghanistan. They’re one of nine families who have been welcomed and assisted by the congregation at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church.

“It’s helping them get transportation, I mean we help them get bikes, it’s getting the kids in to schools, it’s figuring out how to pay utilities,” said Kathy Franzenburg, a member at St. Stephen’s.

The church, which is celebrating 75 years, has been dedicated to helping people from all over the world for decades.

“In 1952 in July, this congregation sponsored refugees who were coming from the war in Germany,” said Pastor Rivta Williams.

Longtime church member Everitt Petersen is helping Afghan refugees resettle in Cedar Rapids and remembers helping others when he first started going to the church around 30-years-ago.

“The church was sponsoring a family that was coming from Eritrea,” Petersen said.

Years later, that family’s home country aimed to build a new church of their own and needed help.

“They didn’t have enough money to complete it and we then as the church of St. Stephen’s raised the money to help them finish it. And I went with him over to Eritrea and we spent about a month over there,” Petersen told TV-9.

Most recently, during the pandemic, with the help of Family Promise of Linn County the church housed two families from Congo. For 18 months they provided shelter while much of the world was shut down.

“It’s really cool to see our organization’s history really kind of coexist with the ministry of St. Stephen’s over the years,” said Nic Hartmann, Executive Director at Family Promise of Linn County.

For Pastor Williams, welcoming immigrants and refugees who make their way to Cedar Rapids is personal.

“The pictures we see of folks in Ukraine being put on trains, moms with their two little kids? That was my dad after WWII with his mom and his little sister,” she said.

Williams describes her congregation as small, but generous. 75 years in, they plan to continue their mission by helping another immigrant family with shelter later this summer.

