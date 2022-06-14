City of Mankato to hold open houses for public transportation program

Your Photos
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato is looking to improve its public transportation program and it wants the public’s input.

The federally-mandated program set to be implemented between 2023 and 2026 will include a variety of projects.

Residents can attend an online public house starting today through July 15 to learn about the public transit plan.

There will also be an in-person on Thursday, June 30 from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. in the Mankato room of the intergovernmental center.

Comments can be submitted online as well, visit the city’s website for more information.

