Dangerous Heat, Severe Threat

Today will be very hot, with high temperatures in the 90s, strong or severe storms are possible overnight.

Summer is definitely here, loud and proud. We are expecting our temperatures today to climb back into the low to mid 90s. Heat index values may reach 103 and a heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. With this dangerous heat, it is extremely important to stay hydrated and wear protective clothing such as sunglasses or a hat. Limit your time outside if possible, and know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke

Along with these high temperatures, we are also expecting some storms. This morning, isolated showers or thunderstorms are possible and these may become strong or severe, bringing strong winds and possible hail. Later today we will see lots of sun, and with the UV index at 9, sunburns can happen in as little as 10 minutes.

Tomorrow morning, our severe risk continues. Thunderstorms and showers are likely, and possible threats with these storms include damaging winds and hail. Tornadoes cannot be ruled out. These storms are expected to move in very early, hanging around throughout the morning. We’re expecting these storms to clear out tomorrow afternoon.

We are expecting the heat and humidity to return this weekend and into next week, with temperatures in the upper 90s.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.