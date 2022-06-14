Greater Mankato Area United Way to host 8th annual Men’s Event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Area United Way will host its annual Men’s Event Wednesday.

This year will mark the eighth year of the event and the second at ISG Field.

All men aged 21 and older can enjoy a night of games, food and drinks donated by local businesses.

Tickets are $75 per person with bundle packages available, and all proceeds will go to United Way.

There will also be raffles and silent auction items for sale, as well as vouchers for MoonDogs tickets to those who turn in their event ticket.

”As our company one of our values is to be good community citizens. And I really like that and want to be able to participate and help out in certain ways that I can. This is my third year on the committee, and I just realized how much fun the event is and how good of a time it is for the United Way and the guys that come together during the event,” co-committee chair Brian Taylor said.

United Way hopes to raise $50,000 during this year’s event.

Tickets are available for purchase on the United Way’s website.

