Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Greater Mankato Area United Way to host 8th annual Men’s Event

Greater Mankato Area United Way will host its annual Men’s Event Wednesday.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Area United Way will host its annual Men’s Event Wednesday.

This year will mark the eighth year of the event and the second at ISG Field.

All men aged 21 and older can enjoy a night of games, food and drinks donated by local businesses.

Tickets are $75 per person with bundle packages available, and all proceeds will go to United Way.

There will also be raffles and silent auction items for sale, as well as vouchers for MoonDogs tickets to those who turn in their event ticket.

”As our company one of our values is to be good community citizens. And I really like that and want to be able to participate and help out in certain ways that I can. This is my third year on the committee, and I just realized how much fun the event is and how good of a time it is for the United Way and the guys that come together during the event,” co-committee chair Brian Taylor said.

United Way hopes to raise $50,000 during this year’s event.

Tickets are available for purchase on the United Way’s website.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
Power outage
City of Janesville running on generators after ‘catastrophic events’

Latest News

Greater Mankato Area United Way to host 8th annual Men’s Event
Mankato Area Public Schools started its summer meal programs Monday.
Mankato Area Public Schools opens summer meal programs
Three motorcycles ride across a bridge in Mankato, Minn.
Mankato Mission 22 returns from memorial ride
Austin Ewing gets his picture taken with a local resident in Springfield, Minn.
Austin Ewing takes 4 gold medals home to Springfield