Highway 169 off-ramp temporarily closes following oil spill

The Frontage Road off-ramp from Highway 169 in Mankato reopened after an oil spill Monday afternoon.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Frontage Road off-ramp from Highway 169 in Mankato reopened after an oil spill Monday afternoon.

According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, a latch came open on a tanker truck, spilling crude ethanol down the ramp and onto Riverfront Drive.

Mankato Public Safety responded, along with city workers to clean up the mess.

FILE - North Mankato Finance Director Kevin McCann tours the finance department at North...
City of North Mankato, McCann enter negotiations for open administrator job
Iowa woman celebrates 112th birthday
The entrance to ISG Field in Franklin Rogers Park in Mankato, Minn.
Greater Mankato Area United Way to host 8th annual Men’s Event
