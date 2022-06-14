Highway 169 off-ramp temporarily closes following oil spill

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Frontage Road off-ramp from Highway 169 in Mankato reopened after an oil spill Monday afternoon.

According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, a latch came open on a tanker truck, spilling crude ethanol down the ramp and onto Riverfront Drive.

Mankato Public Safety responded, along with city workers to clean up the mess.

