Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs several bills into law

(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed several bills into law Monday.

Some of the bills signed into law include:

HF2127 provides payments to child care providers from families participating in the state child care assistance program.

HF2246 allows a provisional license to interns enrolled in a doctoral degree program in psychology.

HF2549 incentivizes mental health professionals to work in a specified field where there is a shortage of care providers. It establishes a loan repayment program.

HF2401 requires high-volume third-party sellers to disclose and update financial information, including tax ID numbers. It establishes penalties for failing to disclose, including fines up to $100,000. It becomes effective Jan. 1, 2023.

HF2420 amends the Newborn Safe Haven Act, changing the definition of an infant from someone up to 30 days old, to 90 days old. The Safe Haven law allows a parent to leave an infant to a healthcare facility without fear of persecution.

SF2373 changes the enforcement of park passes at Lake Manawa and Waubonsie State Park. The bill makes passes valid for only the calendar year they were purchased in, rather than a full year from the purchase date.

HF2130 requires a driver’s license and proof of insurance when operating an all-terrain vehicle or other off-road utility vehicle on the highway.

A total of 20 bills were signed into law Monday.

