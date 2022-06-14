Landline buses return on July 1

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Landline bus company returns to Mankato with two new changes.

Landline had to shut down in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the buses will start traveling again on July 1.

Landline services’ will have five daily trips, with a new starting point at the Courtyard by Marriott- near the River Hills Mall- and the buses will travel to the Minneapolis airport.

The routes are designed to make trips convenient to and from the Twin Cities area.

Another new feature is the size of the buses: shrinking from about 30 to 10 passengers per bus.

“Overall, passengers can expect very similar service and, you know, the same priorities we’ve always had of safe, convenient, and affordable solutions to that travel stress on the front end and back end,” hub manager Julia Salomon said.

50% off discounts are available to passengers who book their trip *now until the end of June. To book a Landline trip, visit the Landline website.

