Landline buses return to Mankato July 1

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Landline bus company returns to Mankato with two new changes.

Landline had to shut down in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the buses will start traveling again on July 1.

Landline’s services will include five daily trips, with a new starting point at the Courtyard by Marriott near the River Hills Mall and will travel to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The routes are designed to make trips convenient to and from the Twin Cities area.

Another new feature is the size of the buses, which will be shrinking in size from about 30 to 10 passengers per bus.

“Overall, passengers can expect very similar service and, you know, the same priorities we’ve always had of safe, convenient, and affordable solutions to that travel stress on the front end and back end,” Hub Manager Julia Salomon said.

Discounts are available for passengers until the end of June. Visit Landline’s website for more information and to book a trip.

