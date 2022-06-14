Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Landline buses return to Mankato July 1

(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Landline bus company returns to Mankato with two new changes.

Landline had to shut down in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the buses will start traveling again on July 1.

Landline’s services will include five daily trips, with a new starting point at the Courtyard by Marriott near the River Hills Mall and will travel to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The routes are designed to make trips convenient to and from the Twin Cities area.

Another new feature is the size of the buses, which will be shrinking in size from about 30 to 10 passengers per bus.

“Overall, passengers can expect very similar service and, you know, the same priorities we’ve always had of safe, convenient, and affordable solutions to that travel stress on the front end and back end,” Hub Manager Julia Salomon said.

Discounts are available for passengers until the end of June. Visit Landline’s website for more information and to book a trip.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
Power outage
City of Janesville running on generators after ‘catastrophic events’

Latest News

Mayo Clinic celebrates baby's birthday
Mayo Clinic Health System celebrates birthday of child born premature at Arcadia clinic
FILE - A pickup driver struck and killed a 33-year-old woman and the horse she was walking on...
Pickup driver strikes, kills woman walking horse on shoulder
Local store recycles household appliances for 15 years and counting
This photo provided by the Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Fisher-Price's...
Fisher-Price, US regulators warn of infant deaths in rockers