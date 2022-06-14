Your Photos
Man arrested for threatening mass shooting in Fergus Falls, creating hit list

Daniel Jennings, 32
Daniel Jennings, 32(Otter Tail County, MN Jail)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Fergus Falls man is facing several felony charges after police say he threatened a mass shooting and even had a hit list created.

Police say they were notified on Friday, June 10 that 32-year-old Daniel Jennings threatened a mass shooting and suicide by cop. Another person came forward saying Jennings personally threatened to kill them, according to court records.

Authorities were able to obtain messages Jennings sent through an online gaming system that say, “I’m ready to f*****g die,” and “I’m more of the Charles Whiteman type.”

Charles Whiteman is dubbed the Texas Tower Shooter who committed a mass shooting in 1966.

When officials learned of this information, they obtained a search warrant and went through Jennings’ Fergus Falls home. At that time, records show police found an AR-15, handgun, bolt action rifle and several rounds of ammunition.

Officers say they also found a hit list with people’s names, phone numbers and addresses.

That same weekend in Fergus Falls, the city was set to celebrate Summerfest, with a parade scheduled on Saturday, June 11.

Jennings was arrested and taken to the Otter Tail County jail for several felony charges including possession of a firearm and terroristic threats.

Court records show Jennings has a previous conviction of First Degree Burglary.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

