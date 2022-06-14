Your Photos
Mayo Clinic Health System celebrates birthday of child born premature at Arcadia clinic

By Alex Loroff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - Staff at Mayo Clinic Health System in Arcadia are celebrating a very meaningful birthday.

Six months ago, Maria Aguilar was at her Arcadia home with her family when she says something started to feel off about her pregnancy.

“I’m having a lot of pain, I feel like I want to push,” Aguilar said through Mayo Clinic Interpreter Angela Lovato. “My mom said no, don’t push, we will take you to Whitehall, and I said I don’t think I’ll make it to Whitehall.”

At that point, Maria was only 23 weeks pregnant, so she had to be rushed to the nearest medical facility that could assist her, which was Mayo Clinic.

“The majority of us providers who are here have emergency room experience, which has proved helpful because even though we’re just a clinic, we do have emergencies that wander in from time to time,” said Dr. Jodi Breska, who helped Maria on the day.

Breska recalls staff immediately coming to Maria’s aid, but delivering a premature is a tall task, especially in a clinical setting.

“All of my experience and training really got me ready for this day, but even as a medical student knowing that I was going into family medicine, you get to work with babies who are maybe 30 weeks and ahead, you don’t get to touch the 23 week babies,” Breska explained.

Fortunately, the Arcadia clinic is equipped with Telehealth capabilities, so Breska was able to connect with neonatal specialists at Mayo Clinic in Rochester that ensured Maria’s daughter Anya was delivered as safe as possible.

Anya was born that day, but was quickly flown out of Arcadia to Rochester, where Maria says she was kept in a NICU for four months.

“Many times, I thought she wouldn’t make it, we didn’t think that she could survive with so many things that happened,” Aguilar expressed.

Eventually, Anya was deemed to be in good enough health to return to her parents Maria and Nelson, who are now the proud parents of a baby girl.

To show their gratitude for the help the Arcadia staff was able to give them, the Aguilars returned to the clinic Tuesday for Anya’s six-month birthday.

Seeing Anya happy and healthy made Breska proud of what her team was able to do last December.

“I’m just joyful at the outcome, and I have gratitude for the higher power that was really in charge that day to make sure all the pieces of the puzzle fell into place,” Breska said.

Anya Aguilar weighed just 700 grams when she was born, and now checks in at 10 pounds, 7 ounces.

