Naked woman accused of stealing police car, running over officer

A Chicago police officer was hospitalized after officials say a naked woman attacked him, stole his SUV and ran him over. (WBBM via CNN)
By WBBM Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WBBM) - A Chicago police officer was hospitalized after officials say a naked woman attacked him, stole his SUV and ran him over.

Police responded to reports of a nude woman lying in the street around 9:45 a.m. Monday in Chicago. Officials say as officers tried to help her, she charged at them and began to attack.

Officials say the woman then jumped in the officers’ SUV and drove over one of them while trying to escape. The officer was taken to the hospital with injuries to his head and leg.

The woman crashed into another car about three miles away and was arrested.

The investigation into what set this series of events in motion is ongoing.

No charges have yet been filed against the woman.

Copyright 2022 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

