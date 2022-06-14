Your Photos
Pickup driver strikes, kills woman walking horse on shoulder

FILE - A pickup driver struck and killed a 33-year-old woman and the horse she was walking on...
FILE - A pickup driver struck and killed a 33-year-old woman and the horse she was walking on the shoulder of a rural road in central Minnesota, authorities said Tuesday.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) — A pickup driver struck and killed a 33-year-old woman and the horse she was walking on the shoulder of a rural road in central Minnesota, authorities said Tuesday.

The crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Monday about 5 miles southeast of Brainerd, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the woman lived near the spot of the crash. She was declared dead at the scene, Sheriff’s Lt. Craig Katzenberger said.

The horse did not survive, the Star Tribune reported.

The driver of the pickup was a 44-year-old man from Brainerd. The investigation is ongoing and no further details have been released.

