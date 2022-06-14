Your Photos
Scattered storms, then a brief break from the heat

More heat headed our way this weekend
KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12222
By Shawn Cable
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
We will get a brief break from the heat and humidity on Wednesday. A cold front will move across the region Tuesday night, bringing scattered thunderstorms late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, followed by cooler temperatures on Wednesday afternoon. A few storms could be strong to severe, especially south and east of Mankato. Another dangerous heat wave is likely this weekend into early next week. High temperatures will climb into the 100s across much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa on Sunday and Monday.

The rest of the afternoon will be hot, humid and windy. A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa through this evening. High temperatures will climb into the mid-90s with heat index values ranging from 100° to 105°.

A cold front will move across the region tonight, bringing scattered thunderstorms late tonight into Wednesday morning. There is a lot of moisture in the air, so heavy rain will be possible with any storms that develop. While one or two severe storms will be possible, the best chance for severe weather will be along and east of I-35 on Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday will be cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday and Friday will be sunny and a lot less humid with high temps in the 80s both days. Thursday will be windy with westerly wind gusts of 35 mph or higher.

More dangerous heat will be moving in for the weekend. Saturday will be sunny with highs in the low 90s. By Sunday and Monday will be sunny, warmer and more humid with high temps pushing 100 degrees or better.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

