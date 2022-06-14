Stock’s walk-off RBI advances Mankato West in Class AAA state tournament

CHASKA, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-seeded Mankato West baseball team hung on for a walk-off victory over St. Francis in the opening round of the Class AAA Minnesota State High School Baseball Tournament.

The Scarlets saw a strong performance on the mound and at the plate by senior pitcher Louis Magers. In the bottom of the seventh inning, with 2 outs, Magers hit a triple to the right center warning track. Then, senior second baseman Avery Stock put up the game-winning RBI single to propel West past the Fighting Saints and advance to the semifinals.

Mankato West will next take on Alexandria Area Wednesday at noon at Chaska Athletic Park.

