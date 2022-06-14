Your Photos
Stock’s walk-off RBI advances Mankato West in Class AAA state tournament

Mankato West's Avery Stock brings in the game-winning single to advance the Scarlets to the...
Mankato West's Avery Stock brings in the game-winning single to advance the Scarlets to the Class AAA semifinals.(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHASKA, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-seeded Mankato West baseball team hung on for a walk-off victory over St. Francis in the opening round of the Class AAA Minnesota State High School Baseball Tournament.

The Scarlets saw a strong performance on the mound and at the plate by senior pitcher Louis Magers. In the bottom of the seventh inning, with 2 outs, Magers hit a triple to the right center warning track. Then, senior second baseman Avery Stock put up the game-winning RBI single to propel West past the Fighting Saints and advance to the semifinals.

Mankato West will next take on Alexandria Area Wednesday at noon at Chaska Athletic Park.

Mankato West senior pitcher Louis Magers delivered a solid performance to lift the Scarlets...
Mankato West senior pitcher Louis Magers delivered a solid performance to lift the Scarlets past St. Francis to open the Class AAA state baseball tournament.(KEYC)

