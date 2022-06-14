Your Photos
Summer of Jobs campaign comes to Mankato

By Michael McShane
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today kicks off a summer of jobs here in Mankato.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is set to start the Summer of Jobs campaign at the CareerForce in Mankato.

Department commissioner Steve Grove will host a discussion on finding talent and creating an inclusive workplace and will shadow a manufacturing employee to highlight the in-demand jobs that exist in that field.

The Summer of Jobs campaign was launched by the department in the wake of historic workforce shortages with the goal of connecting job seekers with employers across Minnesota.

