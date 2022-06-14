Your Photos
WATCH: Dog rescued from gorilla enclosure at San Diego Zoo

Officials rescued a dog from a gorilla habitat from a California zoo over the weekend. (SOURCE: CNN, TIKTOK, @ROBTANG)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CNN) – Two animals ran free at a California zoo over the weekend, but they don’t actually live in the zoo.

According to zoo officials, two dogs got loose inside the San Diego Zoo Safari Park Sunday.

One of the dogs jumped into the facility’s gorilla habitat.

Wildlife care specialists moved the two gorillas out of the area, so workers could get the dog.

The zoo says the dogs were safely rescued, and no one was injured.

There’s been no word on where the dogs came from or if their owner was at the zoo.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

