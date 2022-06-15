Your Photos
1 killed in two-vehicle crash in Blue Earth County

One driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Blue Earth County Tuesday afternoon.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - One driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Blue Earth County Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies were called to the intersection of Blue Earth County Road 39 and 148th Street around 4:15 p.m.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a vehicle that was traveling eastbound on 148th Street was critically injured.

Responders began life-saving efforts, but say the injuries were too severe and the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle and three minor children were treated and released at the scene.

Authorities say more details will be released pending family notification and when the investigation is complete.

