Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Autopsy results released for woman found dead near Gage Elementary School in March

Rochester Police Identify Body Found Near Gage Elementary
Rochester Police Identify Body Found Near Gage Elementary(Chuck Sibley)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Medical Examiner’s Office released the autopsy results for the woman found dead near Gage Elementary School in March.

The body of 22-year-old Mercedez Rocha of Northfield, Minnesota was found by a man walking his dog near the school’s parking lot around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, March 16 who then called police.

Investigators believe that Rocha’s body had been covered in snow for several weeks.

According to the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, the cause of death was ingestion and/or injection of illicit drugs, specifically Fentanyl and Methamphetamine.

RELATED STORY: UPDATE: Identity released of woman found dead near Gage Elementary School

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law

Latest News

FILE - Forty-seven cats were rescued from a vehicle that was parked in sweltering heat at a...
47 cats living in car rescued from hot weather in Minnesota
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2003 file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in...
John Hinckley Jr., who shot Reagan, freed from court oversight after decades
FILE - In this image from video, prosecutor Jerry Blackwell, gives rebuttal during closing...
Key Derek Chauvin prosecutor tapped to be federal judge
credit card debt graphic
Watching Your Wallet: Managing rising credit card bills