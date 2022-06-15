A brief break... Dangerous heat will return this weekend

We will get a break from the heat and humidity for the next couple of days, but another dangerous heat wave will overtake the region late this weekend into early next week. By Sunday and Monday, high temperatures will climb into the upper 90s to low 100s. The humidity will send the heat index to between 105 and 110 degrees.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be mostly clear with the wind increasing a bit toward morning. Temperatures will drop into the low 60s by daybreak Thursday.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

The humidity will get outta here for the next couple of days. Thursday will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the low 80s. Friday will be sunny and not windy with highs climbing into the mid 80s.

SATURDAY

Saturday will be sunny, warmer and a bit more humid. Highs will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s on Saturday afternoon.

MORE DANGEROUS HEAT BY LATE WEEKEND

Another dangerous heat wave will impact our region Sunday and Monday. High temps will reach the upper 90s on Sunday. Monday will be even warmer, with highs across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa pushing 100 to 105 degrees. The dew point will be in the upper 60s to low 70s on Saturday and Sunday afternoon and that will send the heat index to 110 degrees or higher.

Temperatures will drop back into the low 90s by the middle of next week. While an isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible, long range models are suggesting that we will remain mostly dry for the next 10 days and beyond.

