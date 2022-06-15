Your Photos
Driver in fatal Blue Earth county accident identified

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Nathan Edward Williams of Wells died in...
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Nathan Edward Williams of Wells died in a crash, yesterday, between Good Thunder and Mapleton.(MGN)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities have identified the driver who died in a two-vehicle crash in Blue Earth County Tuesday.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Nathan Edward Williams of Wells died in the crash at the intersection of Blue Earth County Road 39 and 148th Street around 4:15 p.m., Tuesday afternoon.

That’s between Good Thunder and Mapleton.

The Sheriff’s Office says Williams was going east on 148th St. when he collided with an SUV going south on County Road 39.

Responders began life saving efforts, but say his injuries were too severe and Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle and three minor children were treated and released.

Authorities say the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

