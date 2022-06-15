Your Photos
Equipment issues causing intermittent signal issues

By Mitch Keegan
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An equipment issue is leading to intermittent signal issues for our stations.

This is impacting viewers who receive KEYC-TV CBS & FOX and KMNF-LD NBC & CW over the air via antenna from our transmitter site near Lewisville. This is also impacting cable or satellite customers who’s provider takes the signal over the air.

Engineers are working to resolve the issue.

Viewers on our website live stream, mobile app, Roku, Fire and AppleTV apps, as well as Charter Spectrum, Consolidated Communications and DirecTV are not impacted.

We apologize for the issues and hope to have them resolved soon.

