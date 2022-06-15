Fairmont advances to first state championship game since 2014

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fairmont baseball team hit the field in the Class AA state semifinals Wednesday against Rochester Lourdes.

Fairmont would go on to win 7-2.

Eli Anderson finished with a complete game and hit two triples.

Jack Kosbab recorded three RBIs.

Final out of the win pic.twitter.com/Alaa1sDxg5 — KSUM Sports (@KSUMSports) June 15, 2022

The Cardinals will play Roseau in the Class AA State Championship game Friday at 1 p.m.

In Chaska, Mankato West defeated Alexandria Area to clinch a spot in the Class AAA State Championship game.

