Fairmont advances to first state championship game since 2014
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fairmont baseball team hit the field in the Class AA state semifinals Wednesday against Rochester Lourdes.
Fairmont would go on to win 7-2.
Eli Anderson finished with a complete game and hit two triples.
Jack Kosbab recorded three RBIs.
The Cardinals will play Roseau in the Class AA State Championship game Friday at 1 p.m.
In Chaska, Mankato West defeated Alexandria Area to clinch a spot in the Class AAA State Championship game.
