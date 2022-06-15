Your Photos
Fairmont advances to first state championship game since 2014

By Rob Clark
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fairmont baseball team hit the field in the Class AA state semifinals Wednesday against Rochester Lourdes.

Fairmont would go on to win 7-2.

Eli Anderson finished with a complete game and hit two triples.

Jack Kosbab recorded three RBIs.

The Cardinals will play Roseau in the Class AA State Championship game Friday at 1 p.m.

In Chaska, Mankato West defeated Alexandria Area to clinch a spot in the Class AAA State Championship game.

