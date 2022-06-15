Your Photos
Farmers trying to bounce back after tough planting season

According to USDA’s weekly crop progress report, corn and soybeans were 100% planted in Minnesota as of June 12th
According to USDA’s weekly crop progress report, corn and soybeans were 100% planted in Minnesota as of June 12th(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Farmers cannot seem to catch a break in the last couple of year with mother nature.

“Because we don’t know when mother nature will throw a curve ball our way,” Tyler Huber of Corn Country Seed Co. Beck’s Hybrid Dealer said.

Tyler Huber of Corn Country Seed Co. Beck’s Hybrid Dealer was fortunate enough to only receive two and a half inches of rain this week.

“I have friends and seed customers that are calling up and looking at doing replants because we have had so much rain.”

According to USDA’s weekly crop progress report, corn and soybeans were 100% planted in Minnesota as of June 12th.

That could be damaging to more than just the crops for the farmers, especially since a bushel of corn goes for around $350 these days.

“We’ll probably see a yield decrease here this year versus the last two years. Where we were able to get in in April, Huber explained.

Another effect of the heavy rains is the actual nature of the crop, especially if it gets a yellow tint to it which could be an indicator for crown root rot.

“Investment that we put into the fertilizer with some of the standing water stuff that we are seeing around the area. When that corn sits in that water, it could open up disease pressure,” Huber stated.

Some farmers take matters into their own hands and leave their acreages unplanted, but Huber says that is a judgment call for each farmer to make.

“If it is going to drown out one time, we are going to get rain again throughout the summer, then it is going to drown out again. So, we unhook the planter,” Huber said.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

