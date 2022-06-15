Your Photos
Final design approved for improved Tourtellotte pool

FILE - he City of Mankato appears to be gearing up to make major improvements to Tourtellotte pool. Efforts to upgrade the pool began in 2017 with an estimated cost of $6.5 million.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato appears to be gearing up to make major improvements to Tourtellotte pool.

Efforts to upgrade the pool began in 2017 with an estimated cost of $6.5 million.

Changes would include adding water slides, a splash pad, a lazy-river raft ride and modernizing the bathhouse.

Final designs were approved at last night’s City Council meeting.

If the project continues to move forward, construction could start as early as mid-August and would last until 2024.

