Health experts provide tips for coping with ‘panger’

The world has been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic for more than two years, and it has come with new anxieties for Americans.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Mental health professionals say pandemic anger, or “panger,” is a chronic form of anxiety compared to other forms.

Signs of this anxiety may include dwelling on frustrations, yelling at others, or a feeling of isolation.

Doctors with Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato say it can be overwhelming, but manageable.

”If you’re feeling isolated, that’s going for a walk and doing things that are pleasurable to you. Taking that time and allowing yourself to have a break from that mental fatigue,” said Patrick Bigaouette, a psychiatrist at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.

Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato professionals add that being present and aware of your emotions is the key factor in managing “panger.”

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,835 new cases of COVID and five deaths on Tuesday.

