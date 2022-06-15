Heavy rainfall forces some Minnesota farmers to replant crops

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — Waseca received four inches of rain this week, which has set some farmers back.

Farmers have already had to deal with inclement weather from the spring into the summer months, which delayed putting seeds into the ground.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Crop Progress Report, corn and soybeans in Minnesota were almost 100% planted as of Monday.

The recent rainfall in southern Minnesota has pushed farmers to replant some of their crops.

