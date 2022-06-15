Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Heavy rainfall forces some Minnesota farmers to replant crops

Waseca received four inches of rain this week, which has set some farmers back.
By Marissa Voss
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — Waseca received four inches of rain this week, which has set some farmers back.

Farmers have already had to deal with inclement weather from the spring into the summer months, which delayed putting seeds into the ground.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Crop Progress Report, corn and soybeans in Minnesota were almost 100% planted as of Monday.

The recent rainfall in southern Minnesota has pushed farmers to replant some of their crops.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
Power outage
City of Janesville running on generators after ‘catastrophic events’

Latest News

A Mayo Clinic Health System directory is pictured Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.
Health experts provide tips for coping with ‘panger’
FILE - The Microsoft Internet Explorer logo is projected on a screen during a Microsoft Xbox E3...
So long, Internet Explorer. The browser is finally retiring
Health experts provide tips for coping with ‘panger’
Habitat for Humanity ReStore recycles household appliances for over 15 years
Habitat for Humanity ReStore recycles household appliances for over 15 years