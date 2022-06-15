Key Derek Chauvin prosecutor tapped to be federal judge

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - President Joe Biden has nominated one of the prosecutors who helped convict a former Minneapolis police officer of murder in the killing of George Floyd to be a federal judge in Minnesota.

Jerry Blackwell is a Minneapolis attorney and a founding partner of the law firm Blackwell Burke.

He worked pro bono as he helped prosecute Derek Chauvin for the May 2020 killing Floyd, delivering a powerful rebuttal during the state’s closing arguments.

In June 2020, Blackwell also won a posthumous pardon for a Black man who was convicted of raping a white Duluth woman in 1920.

The alleged rape led a white mob to lynch three other Black men.

