Key Derek Chauvin prosecutor tapped to be federal judge
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - President Joe Biden has nominated one of the prosecutors who helped convict a former Minneapolis police officer of murder in the killing of George Floyd to be a federal judge in Minnesota.
Jerry Blackwell is a Minneapolis attorney and a founding partner of the law firm Blackwell Burke.
He worked pro bono as he helped prosecute Derek Chauvin for the May 2020 killing Floyd, delivering a powerful rebuttal during the state’s closing arguments.
In June 2020, Blackwell also won a posthumous pardon for a Black man who was convicted of raping a white Duluth woman in 1920.
The alleged rape led a white mob to lynch three other Black men.
