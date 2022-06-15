Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Key Derek Chauvin prosecutor tapped to be federal judge

FILE - In this image from video, prosecutor Jerry Blackwell, gives rebuttal during closing...
FILE - In this image from video, prosecutor Jerry Blackwell, gives rebuttal during closing arguments April 19, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, in Minneapolis, Minn. President Joe Biden on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, nominated Blackwell, one of the key prosecutors in the murder trial of former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin for the killing of George Floyd to be a federal judge in Minnesota. (Court TV via AP, Pool File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - President Joe Biden has nominated one of the prosecutors who helped convict a former Minneapolis police officer of murder in the killing of George Floyd to be a federal judge in Minnesota.

Jerry Blackwell is a Minneapolis attorney and a founding partner of the law firm Blackwell Burke.

He worked pro bono as he helped prosecute Derek Chauvin for the May 2020 killing Floyd, delivering a powerful rebuttal during the state’s closing arguments.

In June 2020, Blackwell also won a posthumous pardon for a Black man who was convicted of raping a white Duluth woman in 1920.

The alleged rape led a white mob to lynch three other Black men.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law

Latest News

Rochester Police Identify Body Found Near Gage Elementary
Autopsy results released for woman found dead near Gage Elementary School in March
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2003 file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in...
John Hinckley Jr., who shot Reagan, freed from court oversight after decades
credit card debt graphic
Watching Your Wallet: Managing rising credit card bills
Driver in fatal Blue Earth county accident identified