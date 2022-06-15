Your Photos
Mankato West survives Alexandria Area, advances to Class AAA championship

By Mary Rominger
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHASKA, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-seeded Mankato West baseball team overcame trouble in the first inning to take down Alexandria Area 3-2 in the Class AAA semifinals on Wednesday at Chaska Athletic Park.

The Scarlets looked to senior ace Tanner Shumski in relief when Zander Dittbenner allowed two runs in the top half of the first inning. From there, Mankato West scored three-unanswered runs to survive the Cardinals and advance to the Prep Series Championship at Target Field.

The Mankato West baseball team secures its spot in the Class AAA Minnesota State Baseball...
The Mankato West baseball team secures its spot in the Class AAA Minnesota State Baseball Championship at Target Field with a come-from-behind victory over Alexandria Area.(KEYC)

The Scarlets will square off against Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the Class AAA championship at 4 p.m. on Friday at Target Field.

