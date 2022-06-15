Mankato West survives Alexandria Area, advances to Class AAA championship
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHASKA, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-seeded Mankato West baseball team overcame trouble in the first inning to take down Alexandria Area 3-2 in the Class AAA semifinals on Wednesday at Chaska Athletic Park.
The Scarlets looked to senior ace Tanner Shumski in relief when Zander Dittbenner allowed two runs in the top half of the first inning. From there, Mankato West scored three-unanswered runs to survive the Cardinals and advance to the Prep Series Championship at Target Field.
The Scarlets will square off against Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the Class AAA championship at 4 p.m. on Friday at Target Field.
