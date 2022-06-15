Your Photos
Morning Showers, Sunny Afternoon

Showers clearing out to leave us with calm and cool day
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
The morning showers and storms are expected to clear out this afternoon, leaving us with mild temperatures.

We are expecting sunny skies this afternoon after the lingering showers move out. We will be taking a short break from the heat today, and we’ll see a high of 74 degrees. Tonight will also be calm and mild, with a low temperature of 62 degrees.

Tomorrow, we will start to warm back up and we can expect lots of sun with a high of 83. Friday will be very similar, with more sun and a high of 84 degrees. Thursday and Friday are great days for outdoor activities.

These mild temperatures will not be sticking around. This weekend into early next week we will get very hot and humid, and we may even see temperatures reach 100 degrees.

